Water allocations 2019-20

Minimum opening water allocations for year ahead

The opening water allocation for South Australian irrigators has risen to 31 percent for 2019-20.

Based on recent rainfall and water availability data, this is up from previously projected water allocations of 14 percent in April, 22 percent in May and 26 percent in June.

Despite the extended dry period, further increases to water allocations are likely. Most inflows to the River Murray System historically occur between July and October, so the main inflow season is yet to arrive.

Founded on historical climate variability across the last 30 years, water availability projections indicate a 90 percent likelihood that allocations will increase to at least 91 percent and just over an 85 percent likelihood that allocations will increase to 100 percent.

The next update will be on 15 July and water users will be provided with fortnightly water allocation updates, which will reflect any improved water availability while water allocations remain under 100 percent.

To help support irrigators, this private carryover video explains how any unused water from 2018-19 can be carried over for use in 2019-20, up to 20 percent of a user’s entitlement.

For more information about water allocations, visit the Department for Environment and Water’s website.

South Australia's River Murray Water Allocation Statement

South Australia's River Murray Water Allocation Statement has been updated on 1 July, providing River Murray irrigators with information to help plan for the 2019-20 water year.

It provides information on South Australia's entitlement, minimum opening allocations, private carryover, water held in storage, climate outlook and projections of irrigation allocations under a range of scenarios.

The publication of River Murray water allocation statements is part of the South Australian Government's commitment to giving greater support to River Murray irrigators to help them in their forward planning.

Previous water allocation announcements

South Australia's River Murray water access entitlement holders received a 100 percent water allocation in 2018-19 and private carryover was not available.

View previous water allocation announcements - historical water allocation